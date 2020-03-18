COVID-19: Raids at medical shops in Mysuru for selling masks at higher price

COVID-19: Raids in medical shops over masks prices

Gayathri V Raj
  • Mar 18 2020, 14:16pm ist
Representative image. (Reuters Photo)

The Hassan City Municipal Council members raided medical shops in the city that were selling masks at a higher price on Wednesday and imposed a fine of Rs 20,000.

Acting on complaints that a few medical shops have been fleecing the public and selling the masks at higher prices, the CMC conducted the raid.

The public alleged that the shopkeepers have been creating an artificial scarcity as there is a great demand for it in view of COVID-19 outbreak.

Hassan
Mysuru
Coronavirus
Karnataka
COVID-19
