COVID-19: Raids at medical shops in Mysuru for selling masks at higher price

The Hassan City Municipal Council members raided medical shops in the city that were selling masks at a higher price on Wednesday and imposed a fine of Rs 20,000.

Acting on complaints that a few medical shops have been fleecing the public and selling the masks at higher prices, the CMC conducted the raid.

Follow live updates of coronavirus cases in India here

The public alleged that the shopkeepers have been creating an artificial scarcity as there is a great demand for it in view of COVID-19 outbreak.