COVID-19 victim come in contact with 13: Mysuru Deputy Commissioner

  • Mar 22 2020, 22:55 ist
  • updated: Mar 22 2020, 22:55 ist
The health condition of all 13 and the victim, is stable, the DC said. (Credit: DH Photo)

Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G Sankar said that a COVID-19 patient who arrived from Dubai, had come in contact with 13 people. 

The authorities identified four primary contacts who came in direct contact with the victim. Remaining nine appear to be out of danger as they had no close contact with the victim, the DC said.

All the persons are traced. While one travelled to Chikkaballapur, two are in Mandya and 10 in Mysuru. The health condition of all 13 and the victim, is stable, the DC said.

