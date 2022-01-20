Covid cases likely to increase in February in Mysuru

Covid cases likely to increase in February in Mysuru

The minister said the cases will increase but will decline at the same rate by the end of February

DHNS
DHNS, Mysuru,
  • Jan 20 2022, 15:33 ist
  • updated: Jan 20 2022, 15:33 ist
Credit: DH Photo

The Minister-in-charge of the district S T Somashekar said that Covid-19 cases are likely to increase by February first week.

The Minister was speaking to reporters on Thursday. He said the cases will increase but will decline at the same rate by the end of February.

The students, police, and others are testing positive and the health department authorities are conducting tests and taking necessary measures, he said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Karnataka
Mysuru
Covid-19
Coronavirus

Related videos

What's Brewing

In Amazon 'magic closet', algorithms will help you shop

In Amazon 'magic closet', algorithms will help you shop

Karnataka's '108' ambulances to get faster, fitter

Karnataka's '108' ambulances to get faster, fitter

Virat Kohli India's highest run-getter in away ODIs

Virat Kohli India's highest run-getter in away ODIs

Spaniard recognised as world's oldest man dies at 112

Spaniard recognised as world's oldest man dies at 112

Tonga eruption reveals weakness in communication system

Tonga eruption reveals weakness in communication system

 