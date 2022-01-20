Covid cases likely to increase in February in Mysuru

The Minister-in-charge of the district S T Somashekar said that Covid-19 cases are likely to increase by February first week.
The Minister was speaking to reporters on Thursday. He said the cases will increase but will decline at the same rate by the end of February.
The students, police, and others are testing positive and the health department authorities are conducting tests and taking necessary measures, he said.
