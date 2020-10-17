Covid warriors should be declared as ‘martyrs’: Dr C N Manjunath

Dr C N Manjunath, Director of Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research, urged the government to declare those, who have laid down their lives as Covid warriors, as martyrs.

Delivering the inaugural speech of Dasara, atop the Chamundi Hill, in Mysuru, on Saturday morning, he said, those who lay their lives, defending the nation and its people, are described as ‘martyrs’. “Covid warriors, such as doctors, healthcare professionals and others, are also fighting against the invisible virus, to protect the people,” he said.

Pointing out that a doctor has been given the honour of inaugurating Dasara for the first time, Dr Manjunath, a renowned cardiologist, said, it is an honour for all doctors and healthcare professionals, at a time when they are working as Covid warriors.

“Nearly 500 doctors and 600 nurses have died in India, as Covid warriors, over the past eight months. The life-expectancy of doctors has come down by 10 years in recent times, as they become victims of the wrath of the people and work under immense pressure. Doctors are generally blamed for not working in rural areas. But, there is lack of security in villages, discouraging doctors. The hospitals under the ambit of Zilla Panchayats should be managed in a better way, to provide adequate facilities and security,” he said.

“Of late, one lakh tests are conducted daily in Karnataka and around 8,000 people are testing positive for Covid-19, a sign that the rate of spread of the infection is declining. Among the infected, nearly 80% of patients need minimum intervention, for recovery. Eight per cent of the patients need oxygen support while 2% need ventilator support. Thus, the fear of Covid is graver than the infection itself. When we talk about wearing masks, maintaining personal distance and maintaining hygiene to tackle Covid, it is not untouchability. So, besides treatment to cure the infection, we need psychological intervention for a healthy society,” Dr Manjunath said.

“The Wadiyar kings of the Yadu dynasty laid stress on health, education, irrigation, agriculture and industry for the welfare of the people and for a healthy society, in the erstwhile Mysuru State. They provided a democratic rule, despite being a subordinate to the British. Thus, they earned the love of the citizens as ‘people’s kings’,” he said