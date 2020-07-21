Cow injured after eating explosive-filled food euthanized

A cow, who sustained grievous injuries in its jaws and larynx after eating explosive-filled food at Bettadabeedu village of HD Kote taluk on Monday was euthanized as the injury was beyond recovery.

A similar incident had occurred at Dahad village of Bilaspur district in Himachal Pradesh on June 6 where a pregnant cow was fed eatables mixed with explosives by miscreants.

Earlier, a pregnant wild elephant was killed at Palakkad using explosives-stuffed food, and another elephant died in Kollam district, after consuming explosives-packed pineapple in Kerala.

The three-year-old cow of farmer Narasimhegowda of Bettadabeedu was grazing on the fields when it might have fed on explosives-packed in some food material laid to hunt for wild boars, as there is a forest nearby.

Veterinarians were summoned from Mysuru, as People for Animals (PFA) received a call for help. The veterinarians rushed with an ambulance and administered pain killers to the cow. However, as the injuries were beyond recovery, the cow was euthanized, said Savitha of the PFA.

Dr Amardeep Singh, a veterinarian of PFA, said, the damage was so extensive that the whole tongue, along with the jaw was blown off into pieces. “Besides, the whole of the larynx was also severely damaged. The prognosis for the survival of the cow was very low. A decision was taken to euthanize the cow because it was suffering and wild animals like hyenas or leopards could attack it during the night,” he said.

The villagers demanded action against the miscreants, who had placed the explosives on the field. They feared such explosives or traps might harm more animals and also human beings.