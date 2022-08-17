Curious case of AIISH professor overburdened with responsibilities

A curious case of a professor being burdened with multiple responsibilities has emerged from Mysuru-based All India Institute of Speech and Hearing (AIISH).

Ajish K Abraham, professor of Electronics and Acoustics, department of Electronics at AIISH, was nominated as Dean (Infrastructure, Planning and Support) with effect from June 30, 2022.

A memorandum to this effect was issued by Director of AIISH M Pushpavathi on June 23, 2022, directing the earlier dean Dr H Sundara Raju to handover all files, papers and documents to Abraham.

Abraham was already coordinator of construction of multistoried accommodation for patients; coordinator of the under construction AIISH Musuem; chairperson of the Committee for Proposing Design and Construction of Off-Campus Centre of AIISH near Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh; and also coordinator of Centre of Excellence.

It can be noted that the Electronics department of AIISH has only two teaching faculty members, the other one being N Manohar, reader, Electronics. Abraham has a term as Dean (Infrastructure, Planning and Support) up to June 30, 2025, or until further orders. He gets a honorarium of Rs 5,000 per month for the deanship, besides his regular salary and allowances.

The deanship too comes with multiple responsibilities: all policy matters, future planning and follow up with director; planning the expansion and diversification of institutional activities and preparation of all development proposals, to the extent up to submission of plan and estimates related to civil, electrical, works, sanitary, network system, etc., at the institute, new campuses, outreach centres and new-born screening centres; maintenance of all necessary statistical data regarding plan and projects required for compilation of various reports periodically required to be sent to ministry and other agencies; monitoring physical targets and utilisation of funds in respect of projects and consultancy and in the preparation of relevant papers for submission of progress reports; supervision of the construction and maintenance work of buildings, roads, water supply, sanitation, lawns and gardens, communication networks, water coolers, air-conditioners, telephones, etc; monitoring the functioning of engineering section, infrastructure developmental work related to department of electronics and material development management of horticulture, security and housekeeping agency.

Besides, Abraham has to travel to Kanpur for the establishment and management of the Off-Campus Centre of AIISH.

Clarifying on the issue, AIISH Director Pushpavathi said, “Deanship is an additional responsibility given to the faculty of the institute as per seniority, on nomination basis, for a term of three years. This policy is as per the approval of the EC decision. Till June 30, 2022, Dr Sundara Raju, professor of ENT, was serving as Dean (Infrastructure, Planning and Support). As the term of his deanship got over on June 30, 2022, Abraham, the next senior-most professor, was nominated as Dean”.

“Dr Sundara Raju, a member of the ENT department, which also has only three teaching faculty members, including himself, was handling the additional responsibility of deanship, without affecting his academic and clinical responsibilities. Similarly, Abraham will also continue his academic responsibilities. It may be noted that the institute also has a Dean – Research, for which P Manjula, professor of Audiology, is nominated on seniority basis. She also has many other responsibilities and is having similar academic responsibilities as Abraham. Abraham is also contributing to research having intra and extramural funds,” she said.