Dasara: 2-hr ‘No Vehicle Zone’ around Mysuru palace till Oct 4

The Mysuru Police have created a ‘No Vehicle Zone’ around Mysuru Palace, to enable visitors to enjoy Dasara illumination, from 9 pm to 11 pm up to October 4.

As per the announcement of Police Commissioner Chandragupta, the roads connecting the Jayachamaraja Wadiyar Circle with Chamarajendra Circle, Krishnaraja Circle, Maharaja Samskritha Patashala Circle, Gun House Circle, Kusti Akhada Circle and back to Jayachamaraja Wadiyar Circle, around Mysuru Palace will be ‘No Vehicle Zone’ up to Ayudha Puja Day. On October 5, Vijayadashami, Jamboo Savari will be launched at 5.15 pm at the Mysuru Palace.

The Jamboo Savari will pass through the Chamarajendra Circle, Krishnaraja Circle, Sayaji Rao Road, Government Ayurveda College Circle, Bamboo Bazar and Bannimantapa.

It has to be recalled that a social and civic activist, Aravind Sharma, had appealed to the police commissioner to restrict the movement of three and four-wheelers around the Mysuru Palace during the Dasara, mainly from evening hours up to the night, to avoid bottlenecks and inconvenience to the visitors.

Sharma, founder of Samagra Karnataka Rakshana Vedike, had said that the Mysuru Dasara attracted lakhs of tourists from India as well as abroad and the main attraction, besides the Jamboo Savari and other festivities, was the illumination of the Mysuru Palace and its surroundings from 7 pm to 10.30 pm.

“During Dasara festivities and also before and after the festival, people throng to the heart of Mysuru, that is around the Mysuru Palace, to enjoy the illumination. As most of the people come in private vehicles, vehicular traffic comes to a standstill and causes inconvenience to the people who come to enjoy the beauty. Thus, their enjoyment is lost,” he had pointed out.

“Movement of all vehicles cannot be restricted, as residents of the city have to carry out their regular work and all people have to travel in case of an emergency. However, most of the people arrive in private vehicles, mostly cars and autorickshaws, in huge numbers. Thus, if at least three and four-wheelers are restricted, if people can use Ambari and other hop-in hop-off buses, the traffic problem can be reduced to some extent, during the illumination,” he had said.

“The Police authorities can restrict movement of three and four-wheelers on main roads like D Devaraj Urs Road, Sayyaji Rao Road, Albert Victor Road, Ooty Road, Ashoka Road, Irwin Road and around Mysuru Palace, so that the vehicular traffic can be regulated,” Sharma had said.