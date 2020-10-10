Dasara celebration follows norms issued by Covid-19 technical committee: Somashekar

District in-charge Minister S T Somashekar said Dasara-2020 will be celebrated as per the recommendations by Covid-19 Technical Advisory Committee.

Speaking to reporters, here, Somashekar said, the committee, headed by Dr Sudarshan, has suggested the participation of 200 people in the inaugural ceremony atop Chamundi Hill on October 17 and 300 persons for jamboo savari to be held at Mysuru Palace premises on October 26 and 50 members for cultural events at the Palace premises.

All the recommendations will be taken into consideration and will be followed. The programmes will be planned as per the recommendations from the committee, the

When asked about illumination of the city, Somashekar said, this time illumination will be for 50 kilometres. Last year, it was 100 km, he said.