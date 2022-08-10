Dasara elephants enter Mysuru Palace

The first batch of Dasara elephants has reached the Mysuru Palace. The authorities of Mysuru Palace Board received the elephants.
The pachyderms were accorded a ceremonial welcome by a host of dignitaries, including District in-charge Minister S T Somashekar at the Jayamarthanda Gate.
Also Read | 'Gajapayana' commences at Veeranahosahalli ahead of Dasara
When the nine elephants, led by Abhimanyu, the howdah elephant, arrived, they were given a guard of honour. The other elephants are named Arjuna, Bheema, Gajendra, Gopalaswamy, Kaveri, Mahindra, Chaitra and Vijaya. The ceremony witnessed traditional rituals and the elephants were offered sugarcane, fruits, and jaggery.
Mayor Sunanda Palanetra, MLA S A Ramadass, L Nagendra, MP Pratap Simha, Conservator of Forests Malati Priya, Deputy Conservators of Forests Karikalan, Kamala Karikalan and others were present on the occasion.
