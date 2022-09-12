Dasara elephants undergo cannon-firing drills in Mysuru

The first round of drills to acclimatise the Dasara elephants participating in the 'Jamboo Savari' procession to cannon firing was held outside the Mysuru Palace, near Varaha Gate, on Monday.

The forest department personnel, led by DCF V Karikalan, had made all arrangements in this regard. All the 14 jumbos that will be participating in the Dasara festivities took part in the rehearsal, which was held at 12:30 PM. A few jumbos were scared after hearing the cannon firing, but other elephants that were used to such drills were calm.

The mahouts and kavadis controlled and pacified the jumbos after which it faced the next two rounds.

Horses belonging to the Mounted Police department too participated in the drill. Two more such rehearsals will be held before the 'Jamboo Savari'.