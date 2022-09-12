Dasara elephants undergo cannon-firing drills in Mysuru

Dasara elephants undergo cannon-firing drills in Mysuru

Two more such rehearsals will be held before the 'Jamboo Savari'

Gayathri V Raj
Gayathri V Raj, DHNS, Mysuru,
  • Sep 12 2022, 15:54 ist
  • updated: Sep 12 2022, 15:54 ist
Dasara jumbos participate in the cannon-firing drill near Mysuru Palace, on Monday. Credit: DH Photo

The first round of drills to acclimatise the Dasara elephants participating in the 'Jamboo Savari' procession to cannon firing was held outside the Mysuru Palace, near Varaha Gate, on Monday.

The forest department personnel, led by DCF V Karikalan, had made all arrangements in this regard. All the 14 jumbos that will be participating in the Dasara festivities took part in the rehearsal, which was held at 12:30 PM. A few jumbos were scared after hearing the cannon firing, but other elephants that were used to such drills were calm.

The mahouts and kavadis controlled and pacified the jumbos after which it faced the next two rounds.

Horses belonging to the Mounted Police department too participated in the drill. Two more such rehearsals will be held before the 'Jamboo Savari'.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Karnataka
Mysuru
elephants
Dasara
Cannon

What's Brewing

UP doctors use mobile torch lights to treat patients

UP doctors use mobile torch lights to treat patients

NASA marks 9/11 anniversary with ISS photos of attack

NASA marks 9/11 anniversary with ISS photos of attack

Iron Lady? UK should hope Truss isn't a laughingstock

Iron Lady? UK should hope Truss isn't a laughingstock

'Succession', 'Squid Game'? Emmy winners list out today

'Succession', 'Squid Game'? Emmy winners list out today

King Charles III's name has loaded history

King Charles III's name has loaded history

Love it or hate it, moonlighting is here to stay

Love it or hate it, moonlighting is here to stay

2 tigresses, their cubs steal hearts in Nagarahole

2 tigresses, their cubs steal hearts in Nagarahole

 