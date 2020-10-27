Dasara jatre at MM Hills, sans devotees

Dasara jatre at Male Mahadeshwara Hills, Hanur taluk, Chamarajanagar district, was scaled down this year, in the wake of Covid pandemic. The celebrations were held in a simple manner, but as per tradition.

The district administration had restricted the entry of devotees to the temple, during the three-day Dasara festival. Except for MM Hill Development Authority employees, security and police, only a handful of people were seen at the temple.

Vehicles and devotees were stopped at Talabetta itself. Moreover, as the authorities had informed well in advance, there were no devotees. Only a few, who had come in vehicles, along with family members, were sent back from Talabetta. The three-day jatra used to draw lakhs of people, to the hill temple, every year. Special pujas were held on Ayudha puja day, on October 25, for Mahadeshwara Swamy and Veerabhadraswamy. The idols were placed in a golden chariot and taken out in a procession within the temple precincts. Only a handful of people were present to pull the chariot. Special pujas were also held on Vijayadashami, on Monday.

The locals, who have stalls near the temples had no business, due to the restrictions. Madappa, a shopkeeper, said, this was the first year they had the darshan of the deity during the festival. “We do not get an opportunity to visit the temple during fairs and festivals, as we are busy in business. This year, we could visit the temple, as there are no devotees,” he said.