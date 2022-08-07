Dasara jumbos begin their journey to Mysuru

Dasara jumbos begin their journey to Mysuru

Dasara commences on September 26 and the Jamboo Savari will be held on October 5 - the Vijayadashami Day

DHNS
DHNS, Mysuru,
  • Aug 07 2022, 22:40 ist
  • updated: Aug 08 2022, 04:55 ist
Dasara elephants are all set to begin their journey from the forest at Veeranahosahalli to Mysuru on Sunday. Credit: DH Photo

Gajapayana, the first leg of Mysuru Dasara, commenced at Veeranahosahalli, under Nagarahole Reserve Forest, Hunsur taluk, Mysuru district, on Sunday.

Gajapayana marks the march of Dasara elephants from respective camps to Mysuru. Out of the 14 elephants which set to Mysuru, nine reached the city on Sunday. The second batch is expected to reach the city in the next few days.

The elephants, led by howdah carrier Abhimanyu are resting at Aranya Bhavan in Mysuru. The elephants will be shifted to Mysuru Palace on August 10 and they will continue to say on the palace premises till Dasara concludes.

Dasara commences on September 26 and the Jamboo Savari will be held on October 5 - the Vijayadashami Day. The Dasara celebrations were muted over the past two years due to Covid pandemic. This time the government has decided to celebrate the 'Nada Habba' in a grand manner. 

 

