Dasara jumbos' Gajapayana from Karnataka's Nagarahole on Aug 7

Gajapayana, the march of elephants from the jungle camps to the city to participate in Dasara, is scheduled for August 7.

The Dasara celebrations have been a simple affair for the last two years due to the Covid-19 crisis.

This time, the government is celebrating the festival in a grand manner. Dasara 2022 commences on September 26 and the Jamboo Savari will be held on October 5, on Vijayadashami Day.

The elephants will undergo rigorous training for two months in the city.

Gajapayana will commence in the auspicious Kanya Lagna between 9.01 am and 9.35 am at Veeranahosahalli near Nagapura hamlet on the outskirts of Nagarahole National Park in Hunsur taluk of the district.

The elephants will be made to march for some distance as part of Gajapayana. Later, the jumbos will be transported in trucks from Veeranahosahalli to Mysuru.

District incharge Minister S T Somashekar will flag off the Gajapayana in the presence of Forest Minister Umesh Katti, Hunsur MLA H P Manjunath and others.

The elephants will reach Aranya Bhavan in Mysuru on the same day and they will be shifted to the Mysuru palace premises on August 10, where they will be accorded a grand reception.

The forest authorities have finalised plans to bring 14 elephants to take part in the festival.

The jumbos will arrive in two batches. While the first batch of elephants, including howdah carrier Abhimanyu and Arjuna, will arrive on August 7, the second batch of elephants will arrive in September.

Arrangements

The forest department is making necessary arrangements for the stay of the elephants and their caretakers on the palace premises.

The authorities are constructing temporary sheds for the mahouts and the kavadis.

In addition, the authorities are establishing a temporary school for the children of mahouts and kavadis.