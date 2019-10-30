Day-long events to mark superannuation of UoM prof

Day-long events have been organised to mark the superannuation of a professor of the University of Mysore (UoM), here on Thursday. He is also the Vice Chancellor (VC) of Tumkur University.

Prof Y S Siddegowda Felicitation Committee has planned the events, right from 7 am up to 7 pm, in association with the Department of Studies in Social Work and MSW Socialites. Siddegowda retires from UoM as he turns 62. His birthday is on November 1. However, he will complete his term as VC in 2022 at the age of 65.

Siddegowda from Yeliur in Channapatna taluk, Ramanagara district, is a professor of Social Work, Manasagangothri, UoM, Mysuru. Earlier, he served as Registrar of Karnataka Samskrit University, Bengaluru; Karnataka State Dr Gangubai Hangal Music and Performing Arts University, Mysuru; and Karnataka University, Dharwad.

He started his career as a lecturer in UoM in the year 1983. He has completed 17 major research Projects and published six books and 141 research articles in reputed national and international journals. He has attended and organised more than 680 conferences — both national as well as international level.

BSKP founder president

Besides being a member-editor of more than 11 reputed journals, both national and international, he has guided 25 students for their PhD degrees. He is the founder president of Bharatiya Samaj Karya Parishad (BSKP).

For Siddegowda, the day begins at 7 am on Gandhi Bhavan premises, where 37 saplings will be planted, to mark 37 years of his service, in the presence of Adichunchanagiri Mutt seer Nirmalanandanatha Swami, founder of Sri Yoganarasimhaswamy temple Bhashyam Swamiji, ex-VC N S Ramegowda, activist Pa Mallesh, ex-MLA Vasu, general secretary of BSKP Bishnu Mohan Dash and MSW HoD Chandramouli.

Seminar

Honorary president of Centre for Education and Social Studies M K Sridhar will inaugurate a national seminar on ‘Social Work Education and Practice – An Indian Perspective’ at Sri Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar Auditorium in Manasagangothri at 10 am. Organising secretary of Bharatiya Shikshan Mandal Mukul Kanitkar and UoM Registrar R Shivappa will be present.

There will be four sessions — Indian Culture and Tradition as a Source of Social Work Practice; Indian Experiments in Community or Rural Development; Health and Social Work: Indian Context; and Indigenousness in Social Work Practice in Industries — and 20 speakers from across India, including experts from industries, community development and medical and psychiatric social work, will take part in the panel discussions.

Release of books

The main ceremony will be inaugurated by Deputy Chief Minister and Higher Education Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan in the presence of seers Nirmalanandanatha Swami and Shivaratri Deshikendra Swami of Suttur Mutt at Sri Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar Auditorium, at 4 pm. UoM VC G Hemantha Kumar will be present.

Three books — Savyasaachi, a felicitation book on Siddegowda, edited by B Jagadish and K G Parashurama; and academic books ‘Field Work Training in Social Work’, edited by Bishnu Mohan Dash and Sanjoy Roy; and ‘New Frontiers in Social Work Practice: Bharatiya Contexts, Perspectives and Experiences’, edited by Bishnu Mohan Dash, B Ramesh, K G Parashurama and Mithlesh Kumar — will be released on the occasion.