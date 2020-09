A 60-year-old debt-ridden farmer Ningaraju died by suicide after hanging himself at his farm land at Maraluru village in Nanjangud taluk, Mysuru district.

The farmer had three acres of land and he borrowed from several sources including a money lender, cooperative society and also pledged his gold ornaments.

Due to shortage of rainfall, crops were damaged and the farmer incurred huge losses. Ningaraju was under depression, according to Nanjangud Rural Police.