Decision to install Sangolli Rayanna's statue on August 29, says Ramesh Jarkiholi

Water Resources and District Incharge Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi on Thursday said that decision regarding the installation of a statue of Sangolli Rayanna at Peeranwadi village in Belagavi taluk will be taken on August 29 during the visit of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister K S Eshwarappa.

Addressing a rally of Sangolli Rayanna admirers who had come from across the state demanding installation of Sangolli Rayanna's statue at Peeranwadi here on Thursday, Jarkiholi said that he had written to the government to install the statue of the freedom fighter at Peeranwadi village in the year 2018, but it could not materialise as Belagavi-Khanapur road widening works were in progress.

Eshwarappa will visit Peeranwadi on Saturday. "We will take a decision that will be in the interest and good for the society," he said.

Leaders of various organisations agreed to withdraw their protest after assurance from the minister that legal hurdles have to be overcome before deciding on the installation of the statue.

Jarkiholi later informed reporters that a section of people want the statue to be installed at the venue selected by them at Peeranwadi. The meeting will be held with the officials regarding the venue and legal parameters in wake of Supreme Court guidelines.

He said Sangolli Rayanna was not confined to any particular community and the freedom fighter was admired by all.