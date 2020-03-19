Deputy commissioner suspends non-essential services in Mysuru amid coronavirus

Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G Sankar has ordered suspension of non-essential government services from the immediate effect on Thursday in view of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

In a press conference here, the DC said that except for emergency services, no government services will be available for a few days. However, no government offices will be closed and the officials must work as per the schedule.

The services of the Revenue department provided at Atalji Janasnehi Kendra, Spandana Centres, and services provided at Aadhar centres will remain canceled.

In addition, registration of properties, transfer of land documents, services related to the cooperative societies and unions, services at Horticulture, Agriculture, local body offices, like Zilla Panchayat, taluk panchayat, gram panchayat offices, are being suspended for a few days.

Available Services:

The services of banks, post offices, KSRTC, the services of Food and Civil Services department will be remained open. In addition, health services, medical shops, fruits and vegetable shops, water supply and other essential services will remain unaffected.