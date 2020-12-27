DH-PV Navo-Pramati free workshop for UPSC, KPSC aspirants

Deccan Herald and its sister publication Prajavani, in association with Navodaya Foundation and Navo-Pramati School of Civil Services, have organised a free workshop for aspirants of UPSC and KPSC exams on January 5, Tuesday, at Kalamandira, on Vinobha Road, in Mysuru.

S R Ravi, general secretary of Navodaya Foundation, said IPS officer Ravi D Channannavar, Deputy Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri, Superintendent of Police C B Ryshyanth and MUDA chairman H V Rajeev will participate in the inaugural session.

UPSC master trainer Sandeep Mahajan, retired additional secretary to Union government C V Gopinath and other experts will conduct sessions of the workshop as resource persons. The registration will be held at the Kalamanidra, before the workshop, from 8.30 am to 9.30 am.

The workshop will be held, by following all Covid-19 protocols and guidelines. Wearing of masks, use of sanitizers and social distancing is compulsory. Due to the prevailing situation, only 400 participants will be allowed, on first-come-first serve basis.

Call: S R Ravi on 96860 72224, T L Sandeep on 96069 12170 or T N Basavaraj on 96069 12160.