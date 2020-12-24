DH-PV Navo-Pramati workshop for UPSC, KPSC aspirants

Deccan Herald and its sister publication Prajavani, in association with Navodaya Foundation and Navo-Pramati School of Civil Services, have organised a workshop for aspirants of UPSC and KPSC exams on January 5, Tuesday, at Kalamandira, on Vinobha Road, in Mysuru.

S R Ravi, general secretary of Navodaya Foundation, said IPS officer Ravi D Channannavar, Deputy Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri, Superintendent of Police C B Ryshyanth and MUDA Chairman H V Rajeev will participate in the inaugural session. UPSC master trainer Sandeep Mahajan, retired additional secretary to Union government C V Gopinath and other resource persons will conduct sessions of the workshop. The registration will be held at Kalamanidra, before the workshop, from 8.30 am to 9.30 am.

The workshop will be held by following all Covid-19 protocols and guidelines. Wearing of masks, use of sanitizers and social distancing is compulsory. Due to the prevailing situation, only 400 participants will be allowed, on first-come-first serve basis. Call: S R Ravi on 96860 72224, T L Sandeep on 96069 12170 or 96069 12160.