DH-PV quiz in Mysuru, Hassan, Madikeri

Deccan Herald and Prajavani publications are holding the sixth edition of the state-level quiz championship for middle school and high school students.

The championship is being held in association with Deeksha group of institutions. Regional level championships will be held in Mysuru, Hassan and Kodagu for the students to qualify for the state-level finals.

In Mysuru, the championship will be held from 9.30 am on January 13 at Senate Bhavan of the University of Mysore, in association with Vijaya Chethana PU College of Navodaya Foundation and Genius College.

Students from 5th standard to 10th standard can participate in the quiz. Institutions from Mysuru, Mandya and Chamarajanagar districts can participate in the championship in Mysuru. Each institution can send a maximum of three teams, of two students each. The heads or principals of the institutions should send the entries. There is no entry fee. On the spot registration starts at 8.30 am. Those interested can send entries to pvquizmys@prajavani.co.in. Call: 96069 12170 (T L Sandeep-Mysuru), 96069 12162 (Mahesh-Mandya) and 96069 12168 (Lokesh-Chamarajanagar).

The championship will be held at Dr B R Ambedkar Bhavan in Hassan on January 14 for students of Hassan district. Mail to: pvquizhas@prajavani.co.in. Contact: 96069 12160 (T N Basavaraju) or 96069 31809 (Mallesh).

The championship will be held at Mythri Police Community Bhavan in Madikeri on January 17 for students of Kodagu district. Mail to: pvquizmng@prajavani.co.in. Contact: 9606912173 (Nagesh) or 9880842842 (Prakash Nayak).