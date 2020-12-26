Do not impose strict restrictions on public over Covid-19, says Pratap Simha

MP Pratap Simha, on Friday, urged the State government not to impose heavy restrictions on the public in the wake of Covid-19.

Speaking to reporters, here, he said that the people need to attend to their routine work and it is not possible to keep them inside houses for a long time.

“People are under restriction since March. How many more days of restrictions can be imposed? The government must think about free distribution of Covid vaccination to the people, rather than

imposing restrictions,” he said.

The MP said, “I have visited Delhi and there are rumours about a new variant of Covid-19 which is deadly and spreads very fast. But, experts’ claim that the virus may spread fast, but, it is not deadly.”

“Don’t impose heavy restrictions on people in the name of Covid. Let the government make wearing mask mandatory. But, people should not be harassed in the name of masks. The authorities concerned are harassing public by stopping vehicles to check masks,” he said.

Government flayed

MLC A H Vishwanath welcomed the State government’s move of lifting night curfew. The MLC had criticised the government for imposing night curfew.

“I would welcome the night curfew, but people are against it. They have not taken night curfew seriously,” he had said and had advised to impose curfew on December 31 and January 1.