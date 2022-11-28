Domes of bus stand removed amid discord between BJP MP, MLA

Two of the three domes atop a bus shelter in Mysuru were removed days after a controversy erupted over the "mosque-like" structure.

The earlier design had three domes in golden colour. Now, only the central dome has been retained and painted red.

BJP MP Pratap Simha had threatened to demolish the 'Islamic style' domes with an earthmover if the officials concerned did not remove them.

BJP MLA S A Ramadas, under whose Krishnaraja Assembly constituency the bus shelter is situated, had clarified that the domes were inspired by the Mysuru Palace and that the intention was only to give a heritage touch to the bus bay. He said he was hurt by the issue which has taken a communal colour.

On Sunday, Ramadas said in a press release that he has got two domes removed and sought permission to retain one dome.

Meanwhile, Simha reiterated that three domes always signify a mosque. In a social media post, he said he has kept his word by getting the design of the bus bay changed. He also thanked Ramadas for keeping only one dome.

Following the war of wards between the two party leaders, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had said that he would constitute an expert committee to look into the design of bus shelters in Mysuru.