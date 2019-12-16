DPI goes on AIR for phone-in plan to help SSLC students

In an effort to ensure that the district will be within the top 10 places in SSLC results for the year 2019-20, the Department of Public Instructions (DPI) is taking several steps. For the first time, the Education department has roped in All India Radio (AIR), Mysuru, for the benefit of students appearing for SSLC examination, scheduled to be held in March and April 2020.

The department will conduct a series of phone-in programmes to ensure that the students will get extensive knowledge on facing the examination and also about the subjects. In addition, the authorities will also make attempts to boost the confidence level of the students.

The phone-in programme will be broadcast every Tuesday from December 17 to February 4, for an hour from 11 am to 12 noon. Two teachers will participate in each programme and discuss the topics and will also clear the students’ doubts.

On the first session on Tuesday (December 17), Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer K Jyothi, DDPI Panduranga, Education officers and others will participate in the phone-in programme and highlight about the preparation for the examination.

Subjects covered

The subjects covered will be: on December 24, first language Kannada; December 31, second language English; January 7, 2020 Hindi; January 14, Mathematics; January 21 General Science; January 28, Social Science.

A psychiatrist will participate in the phone-in programme on February 4 and will advise students on how to be mentally prepared to face the examination.

DDPI Panduranga said that apart from the phone-in programme, the department has taken up several initiatives to ensure that the district will be within the tenth position, in the state. The teachers have identified slow learning students and extra classes are being arranged for them.

“Remedial classes, before and after school hours, are being arranged for slow learners,” the DDPI said.

It has to be recalled that the district had secured the 11th position in the state in 2017-2018, but slipped to the 17th position in 2018-19. The department also prepared a 20-point progamme to ensure good results and had also appointed a nodal officer for the schools, which had secured low percentage in the previous years.

The school teachers are directed to complete the portions before December end and to commence revision in January first week. The department has decided to conduct three preparatory examinations, this time.

The DDPI said that Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar held a video conference with the chief executive officer and has suggested several measures to improve the results. The minister has instructed the officials to take measures to boost the confidence of the children.