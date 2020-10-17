Dr C N Manjunath inaugurates 410th Dasara

The 410th edition of Mysuru Dasara was inaugurated by Dr C N Manjunath, the Director of Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research, Bengaluru, in auspicious brahmi muhurat at 7:49 am, atop Chamudi Hill.

The Naada Hanna was inaugurated in the presence of Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, District in-charge Minister S T Somashekar, Agriculture Minister B C Patil, MP Pratap Simha, MLAs G T Devegowda, L Nagendra, S A Ramadass, Deputy Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri among the others.

Six Covid-19 warriors were honoured on the occasion for their service towards combating Covid-19.