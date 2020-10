The state government selected Dr C N Manjunath, Director of Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research, to inaugurate Dasara-2020.

Speaking to reporters, here, District in-charge Minister S T Somashekar said, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has decided to invite Dr Manjunath to inaugurate Dasara atop Chamudi Hill on October 17.

Somashekar also said six Covid-19 warriors, including pourakarmikas, medical professionals, health workers will be honoured on the occasion.