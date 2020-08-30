Education needs to be redefined: Amjad Ali Khan

Sarod maestro Ustad Amjad Ali Khan said on Sunday that there was a need to redefine education.

“If those who earn the highest degrees, including PhDs, become communal or radical, we need to ask what did education do to them? It is sad that people kill each other in the name of religion. How is that their education did not reform them, to respect each other’s faith?” he said.

He was speaking from New Delhi in the virtual session on ‘Wafts of Melody,’ held as part of Mysuru Literature Festival 2020, on the sixth day on Sunday. Writer Roopa Pai from Bengaluru was the moderator.

Khan said, “Why is there violence, is the question we often hear and discuss. Violence is a result of arrogance and lack of respect for each other. There is violence because we do not respect each other and each other’s faith, out of arrogance.”

“Schools should encourage creative students and their talent. Teachers should dedicate one hour each day to interact with students to discuss love, compassion and the contribution of one’s parents to their lives. Books are not everything,” he said.

“There are two worlds, one of words and one of sound. While words can be manipulated, sound is more transparent and reaches the hearts of the people directly. Thus sound or ‘swar’ is ‘Eshwar’ or God. Sound or music connects to God directly,” Khan said.

“Lockdown is a boon in disguise for me personally. I could spend more time with family, sons and grandsons, especially,” he said.

“Karnataka, specially Mysuru, is very near to my heart. Musicians from the north were court scholars of the Wadiyar kings. Ustad Abdul Karim Khan, who trained Bheemsen Joshi and others from Karnataka, was a court musician in Mysuru. I used to play in Dasara concerts,” Khan said.