Effective implementation of law, a challenge: HC Judge

Karnataka High Court Judge justice H P Sandesh on Saturday said that the Indian Constitution is supreme in the country.

The judge was addressing the gathering of one-day national symposium, ‘Legal and Social Transformation in India: Issues and Challenges’, organised in memory of professor P M Chikkaboraiah at Vidyavardhaka Law College, here.

Sandesh said, “There is a conflict between the legislature, the executive and the judiciary over the superiority. But, the Indian Constitution is supreme among all. It is the responsibility of the legislature, the executive and the judiciary and every individual of the nation, to respond for the aspiration of the Constitution.”

“A score of people has been criticising the courts alleging that the judiciary has failed to act against criminal activities and criminals.

“Unless proper evidence, the courts will never be held one guilty. The Judge also lamented that the majority of the people are running behind money and wealth. Though they had witnessed crimes, they don’t come forward to tell truth, he said, adding that unless effective implementation of the law, it is not possible for the growth of the nation. Effective implementation is a challenge, he said.

Sandesh said that money is playing a huge role in every election, including village-level elections. Huge money is being spent at every election and even voters are becoming corrupt along with the politicians. Mahatma Gandhi had an idea of a prosperous nation and thus, powers were decentralised to fulfill his dreams but, today, corruption is rampant, he lamented.

Principal District and Sessions Court Judge S K Vontigodi and others were present.