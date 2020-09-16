Eight dacoits arrested in Mysuru

Eight dacoits arrested in Mysuru

Ranjith Kandya, DHNS,
  • Sep 16 2020, 16:06 ist
Representative Photo. Credit: Getty Images

City police have arrested a gang of eight persons who were allegedly involved in banditry and attempts to murder. With the arrest, the police solved five cases.

Saraswatipuram Police arrested Sharat, Sumanth, Dharmesh, Dinesh, Shashank, Sunil Kumar, Karthik and Mahadev.

The police team led by sub-inspector Bhavy took the accused into custody near Bhogalingeshwara Swamy temple near Bogadi, during routine patrolling.

During the interrogation, they confessed to the crimes in which they were involved.

According to the Police, the team was hatching a robbery plan.

The accused were involved in Saraswatipuram, Vidyaranyapuram and Lakshmipuram and attempt to murder cases in Vijayanagar and K R police limits.

