Elite city clubs infuse new life into govt schools

Following the efforts of city-based charitable trusts, government schools are all set to get a new lease of life.

The Government Lower Primary School in Hoskote in the taluk will get a new building with Mysore Elite Round Table Circle (MERTC)-256 and Mysore Elite Ladies Round Table Circle(MELRTC)-141 offering to build a new building.

Hoskote school building is damaged in the recent rains and the students are being taught in a rented house, said Mysuru Rural Block Education Officer (BEO) Krishna.

Members of the circles have submitted a proposal and inspected the spot with engineers. The existing school site will be acquired to develop a road.

New building

A new building will be constructed on a vacant space belonging to the gram panchayat. The works are likely to commence following the transfer of land documents from the GP to the BEO, he said.

The trusts have constructed a classroom block and toilets for Madhalli Higher Primary School and installed smart classes at Yaraganahalli school. The school blocks will be constructed in a unique way to attract the students. Madhalli block was developed as a bus.

The trusts are working to strengthen government schools in the region by providing them with basic infrastructures such as smart classrooms and toilets. A rainwater harvesting unit is planned at Akkana Balaga school in the city.

Work with BEO's

MERTC chairman S A Pavan said, “We provide the facilities as per the needs of the schools. We get advise of the respective BEOs and work as per their needs".

Members of the circles conduct a variety of personality development activities in government school students. Sessions on good and bad touch, self-defence, health checkup camps are regular events said Dr Priyanka Ravikumar, area vice-chairman of Elite Ladies circle. In addition, the circles also sponsor the education of poor students.

Fund raisers

“We hold events to raise funds for the cause. We have planned a ‘Kiddathon’ on November 10. Each student, who participates, will be given a sapling to plant on their premises. The purpose is to promote conservation among young minds,” says Dakshayini, MERTC chairperson.

The clubs intend to strengthen the schools and students. The motto is to give something back to the society, said MERTC secretary Dinesh.