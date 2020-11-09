Couple drowns as photo shoot goes wrong in Mysuru

Engaged couple drowns as photo shoot goes wrong in Mysuru

The wedding was scheduled for November 22

Gayathri V Raj
Gayathri V Raj, DHNS,
  • Nov 09 2020, 20:29 ist
  • updated: Nov 09 2020, 20:31 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock

A young couple drowned as the coracle in which they were sitting, capsized, during a pre-wedding photo shoot, in River Cauvery, at Mudukuthore, Mysuru district, on Monday.

The deceased are Shashikala (20) and Chandru (30). Residents of Kyathamaranahalli in Mysuru, they got engaged last week. The wedding was scheduled for November 22.

According to sources, Shashikala and Chandru, along with a photographer and two relatives, visited Mudukuthore for the photo shoot, which went awry.

They were sitting on a small coracle, along with a fisherman. The coracle moved a little distance and the couple came close, posing for the photographer when it capsized due to imbalance.

"While the fisherman swam to safety, the couple fell into the river and drowned," said police. Fire and Emergency personnel retrieved the bodies.

