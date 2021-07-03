Engineering students drown in Cauvery river

Two engineering students drowned in the Cauvery river at Tadimalangi in T Narasipur taluk in the district.
The deceased are Ankesh and Abhishek of Kinakahalli in Yalandur taluk of Chamarajanagar district.
According to the Police, the students of Chamarajanagar Government Engineering College visited Tadimalangi to celebrate their friend's birthday.
