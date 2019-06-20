Ensure sufficient drinking water: Deshpande

Revenue Minister R V Deshpande on Thursday directed the officials to ensure sufficient drinking water for both people and cattle.

In a meeting, at the Zilla Panchayat auditorium here the Minister said, “No people must face hardships due to a shortage of water. The officials must take all necessary measures to ensure water availability.”

He asked Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G Sankar to sanction funds to the local bodies to supply drinking water.

Deshpande asked the officials to utilise the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) to clear drains and weeds. The drainages must be cleaned and the encroachment of tanks and drains must be vacated immediately, he said.

District in-charge Minister G T Devegowda said, “Drinking water problem is rampant in Hinkal, Hootagalli and Alanahalli, adjoining the city. The officials have failed to supply drinking water.”

Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) Commissioner C T Shilpa Nag claimed that a drinking water project is taken up under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) scheme. “If the project is completed, there will be no water scarcity. There is no water problem in the city and the MCC has reserved 20 water tankers to supply water if needed,” she said.

The Minister also directed ZP Chief Executive Officer (CEO) K Jyothi to take up cleanliness drives.

Earlier, during the day, Deshpande visited Tavarakatte, atop the Chamundi Hill.

Warning to Forest Dept

The Minister warned the officials of the Forest Department not to obstruct drinking water works and directed Deputy Conservator of Forests (DCF) K C Prashant Kumar to allow necessary works in forest regions.

Karnataka Urban Water Supply and Drainage Board authorities have taken up works to supply drinking water to Chamundi Hill village last year. But, the works are delayed due to the delay in getting permission from the Forest Department, according to Assistant Executive Engineer.

10% deficit rainfall

The district has received 10% deficit rain this pre-monsoon and sowing of crops was not on expected lines. However, Periyapatna and Hunsur taluks have received more than average rainfall. The district should receive 261.3 mm of rainfall, but, this pre-monsoon, the district received 234.9 mm rain.

If the district fails to receive good rain within a week, there would be a crop loss, according to Agriculture department authorities. An officer said, “The crops on 22,456 hectares have been affected due to dry spells during rabi 2018-19.”

Rain damage

The DC said, “As many as 627 houses were damaged due to rain and wind and, compensation for 601 houses have been issued. A person died due to natural calamity and Rs 5 lakh compensation has been issued to the family.

MNREGA

The district has achieved 75% progress under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MNREGA). The district has a target to provide 35,50,000 man days and has achieved 4,23,389 man days.

Cauvery water

Deshpande directed the officials to supply Cauvery River water to Tavarakatte village, atop the Chamundi Hill. The river water is supplied to Shri Dharmasthala Manjunatheshwara Institute for Management Development (SDM IMD), located at foot of Chamundi Hill and it can be extended.

Aadhaar card

DC Abhiram G Sankar said, “There are problems in Aadhaar enrolment process. The process is taken up at Nadakacheri, taluk offices, Revenue department offices, and GP offices. Banks and post offices are directed to take up the process, but, they can enrol a maximum of 10 persons per day. The process can be strengthened at Nadakacheri by hiring operators. At least 350 registration per month is needed to hire an operator.”