Entry restricted in some temples in Mysuru on Saturdays

Entry restricted in some temples in Mysuru on Saturdays, says Mysuru DC

Gayathri V Raj
Gayathri V Raj, DHNS, Mysuru,
  • Jul 24 2020, 14:17 ist
  • updated: Jul 24 2020, 14:51 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI Photo

With the number of Covid-19 cases on the rise, Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G Sankar has issued orders, restricting the entry of devotees to Kote Anjaneya Swamy temple in Mysuru, Sri Rama temple in Chunchanakatte, K R Nagar taluk, and all Vaishnava temples coming under private managements, on Shravana Saturdays, as a precautionary measure.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

The entry of devotees is restricted to the temples on July 25, August 1, 8 and 15.

All sevas, jatras and utsavas have been cancelled. But, the daily pujas and religious rituals will be performed in the presence of the priests and staff, the release said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Coronavirus
Mysuru
Karnataka

What's Brewing

Why some mosquitoes prefer humans

Why some mosquitoes prefer humans

Scandal, infighting erupt within ailing Congress party

Scandal, infighting erupt within ailing Congress party

At this US museum, social distancing devices vibrate

At this US museum, social distancing devices vibrate

America's crocodiles came out of Africa

America's crocodiles came out of Africa

The Lead: Mumbai vendors reeling even as festival nears

The Lead: Mumbai vendors reeling even as festival nears

DNA study traces violent history of American slavery

DNA study traces violent history of American slavery

 