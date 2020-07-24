Entry restricted in some temples in Mysuru on Saturdays, says Mysuru DC

With the number of Covid-19 cases on the rise, Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G Sankar has issued orders, restricting the entry of devotees to Kote Anjaneya Swamy temple in Mysuru, Sri Rama temple in Chunchanakatte, K R Nagar taluk, and all Vaishnava temples coming under private managements, on Shravana Saturdays, as a precautionary measure.

The entry of devotees is restricted to the temples on July 25, August 1, 8 and 15.

All sevas, jatras and utsavas have been cancelled. But, the daily pujas and religious rituals will be performed in the presence of the priests and staff, the release said.