Entry to Chamundi Hill temple restricted on Wednesday, Thursday

In the wake of Sri Chamundeshwari Rathothsava, entry of devotees is prohibited to the temple, atop the Chamundi Hill, in Mysuru, up to 12 noon on Thursday. Entry to the Hill, by steps, is also restricted.

As thousands of people throng the hill, for the annual Rathothsava, the District Administration has restricted the entry of people, from 6 pm on Wednesday (October 28) up to 12 noon on Thursday (October 29), in the wake of the Covid crisis.

The Rathothsava will be held from 9.45 am to 10.05 am on Thursday. Thus, as a precautionary measure, to check the spread of the Covid infection, the entry of people has been restricted, said, Deputy Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri.

The puja and other rituals, as part of the Rathothsava, will be conducted in the temple, as per traditions, by the temple priests and other staff.