Eviction drive atop Chamundi Hill

Amidst opposition, taluk administration demolished 115 unauthorised shops, atop Chamundi Hill, here, on Thursday.

Team of officials, led by Mysuru Tahsildar Ramesh Babu, demolished unauthorised shops. As many as five JCBs were used for the task.

The eviction drive commenced at 6.30 am and the shop keepers raised objection for the drive. The officials with police security evicted the shops.

Ramesh Babu said, as many as 47 shops will be shifted to newly constructed shopping complex and title deeds have been issued to them.



The authorities had informed about the eviction drive on Wednesday and a few shop keepers had vacated the shops, he informed.