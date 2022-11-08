Ex-IB officer murdered in Mysuru in dispute over 3-foot plot of land

In a swift operation, Mysuru city police have cracked the murder case of the retired officer of the Intelligence Bureau.

Investigation has revealed that R N Kulkarni (83) was murdered in over a dispute on three-foot land next to his house, police said.

Addressing media persons here on Tuesday, City Police Commissioner Dr Chandragupta said that a speeding car without a number plate it Kulkarni on the Manasa Gangothri campus in the early hours of November 4. The seriously injured Kulkarni was rushed to the hospital, but he breathed his last.

The commissioner explained that a case has been registered against Kulkarni’s neighbour Madappa and his family. Madappa’s youngest son 30-year-old Manu, who drove the car which hit Kulkarni has been arrested along with his accomplice, Varun. Based on the CCTV footage, the police have seized a Honda car that was used for the accident.

He said, Kulkarni had a dispute with his neighbour Madappa for the last two years, as the latter failed to leave three-feet set back area between the compound and his house. Kulkarni had followed the norms leaving 3-foot area at his house.

Kulkarni had lodged a complaint with the Saraswathipuram police station in this regard and even approached Mysuru City Corporation, city civil court and also the High Court.

Manu, along with his friends observed Kulkarni’s routine from Wednesday last week. Manu who has done MBA and was in the construction field.

Dr Chandragupta lauded the efforts of the police team in cracking the case swiftly and declared a reward of Rs 50,000 for the team.