Ex-MLC writes letter to Minister on ex-VC

BJP leader Go Madhusudhana has written a letter to Union Minister Harsh Vardhan, demanding the dismissal of former vice-chancellor of the University of Mysore and Karnataka State Open University (KSOU) KS Rangappa as General President of Indian Science Congress Association (ISCA).

In a communication to the Minister, Madhusudhana has mentioned that Rangappa is facing several charges against and thus he should be dismissed.

The national conference of the ISCA is scheduled for the first week of January 2020 and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to inaugurate the event. Madhusudhana has stated: “The Union government and the PM have declared zero tolerance towards corruption and are also following it. The PM must not share the dais with Rangappa”.