Eye problems in kids on rise due to excessive use of e-gadgets

For this 12-year-old girl, the use of electronic gadgets, particularly mobile phone, for a little longer duration due to Covid-19 crisis, costed high. She is now diagnosed with digital eye strain.

Like her, many children are suffering from several health issues due to excessive use of gadgets since March. According to medical professionals, eye-related issues have turned into a major problem among children and youth, due to excessive use of e-gadgets. Limited use of gadgets is only solution for healthy eyes, they said.

Initially, the girl complained of headache and blurred vision for a week. On examination she did not have any refractive error. She was advised to limit her screen time. She was prescribed some eye drops and anti-migraine meditation. But her complaints persisted and she is diagnosed of digital eye strain. She is advised to refrain from using computers, mobiles, other digital devices and reading for long, for a few days.

The child’s mother said the girl was not addicted either to laptops or mobile phones before the outbreak of Covid-19. “My daughter started using mobile phone for nearly six hours a day during the lockdown to practice art and craft. She suffered eye problem due to excessive use of e-gadgets,” she said. “She used to reduce brightness and concentrate on the phone screen. She suffered blurred vision after she started watching online classes. She had problems before the online classes commenced. As parents, we want them to be occupied and allow them to use gadgets. It is a big mistake,” she says.

An ophthalmologist in a private clinic said such cases are on the rise. “Earlier, our patients were people above 40 years. Now youths and children are complaining of eye problems. The cases were more during lockdown. Earlier, we used to get hardly 10 cases a day. Now, it has almost doubled,” he said. According to a doctor with KR Hospital, children using e-gadgets is not a good thing. But, due to certain reasons, it is inevitable. Gadgets should be used cautiously. Keep them at an arm’s distance. Parents should keep a watch on children to avoid suffering due to acute health issues in future, he said.

The doctor advises the students who attend online classes, to use laptops rather than smart phones. Eyes suffer strain due to continuous use of gadgets and users must take a break in between.