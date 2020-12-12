Farmer woman electrocuted

A farmer woman died of electrocution, after coming in contact with a live wire, at a farm, in Boodaguppe village, in Maddur taluk, Mandya district, on Thursday afternoon.

The deceased is Vedavathy (48). She had gone to the farm to get fodder. She died on the spot after stamping a live electric cable, that had got snapped and lying on the ground. The woman's husband had died of suicide 10 months ago, it is said.

The villagers alleged negligence of the Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation (Cesc) officials. Despite alerting that the electric cable was hanging loose posing threat to lives, they failed to take any steps to restore it, they complained.

Cesc Assistant Executive Engineer Mohan visited the spot. The villagers demanded suitable compensation, as the woman has left behind two children.

MLA D C Thammanna also visited the spot and consoled the family members. He assured of directing the Cesc authorities for a suitable compensation.