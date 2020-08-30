Farmers in favour of simple Dasara celebrations this year

As the state continues to fight the spread of coronavirus and also witnessed natural calamity, the farmer leaders have suggested the state government to drop Dasara celebrations this year and divert the funds for combating Covid-19 and to compensate farmers.

The Dasara celebrations will commence on October 17 and end on October 27, according to the calendar. However, the state government is yet to decide over the celebrations.

Badagalapura Nagendra, president of Raitha Sangha and Hasiru Sene, urged the government to drop the celebrations this year.

The government should scale down the celebrations in the wake of Covid-19 outbreak. People are under stress and it’s not a right time for grand celebrations. The government is facing fund shortage and is struggling to distribute compensation to the farmers.

State Sugarcane Growers’ Association president Kurubur Shantakumar also demanded the government to drop the celebrations. Lakhs of people are facing hardship and thousands of people have lost lives due to Covid-19. The people of Mysuru and neighbouring districts have tested positive for the virus.

Moreover, Dasara festival draws a large number of people to Mysuru and the possibilities of the virus spreading to a large number of people is more. It would become very difficult to contain the spread. Celebrations must be dropped for the welfare of the people, he said.

The government invests crores of rupees for the celebrations and this time the funds must be utilised to tackle Covid-19 and to compensate farmers, he opined.

Another farmer Lingappa of Hunsur said Dasara can be celebrated grandly next year also. The government is aware of the difficulty in tackling the spread of infection.

A simple event

He also suggested for a simple Dasara to maintain the tradition. The festival was celebrated in a simple manner a number of times to maintain the tradition and it can be followed this year too.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has said that Dasara celebrations will be a low-key affair. District in-charge Minister S T Somashekar has said the mode of celebrations will be decided in a week at the High Power Committee meeting to be held this week.