Film theatres in Mysuru down shutters from today

With the state government imposing weekend and night curfew to contain the spread of Covid-19, film theatre owners in the city have decided to shut the shows till the restrictions are withdrawn.

Gayathri Theatre owner M R Rajaram, also vice-president of Karnataka Film Exhibitors Federation, said, the Covid-19 pandemic had affected the theatres badly and the weekend and night curfew had worsened their condition.

"The film theatres run during weekends as new movies are released on Fridays. But due to the weekend and night curfew, no new films are released in the last four weeks. The producers and distributors are postponing the release of movies due to restrictions. When there are no films, how can we run theatres,'' he said.

