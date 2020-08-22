FIR against Mysuru Zilla Panchayat CEO in doctor's death case

An FIR has been registered against Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Prashanth Kumar Mishra in connection with the alleged death by suicide of Nanjangud Taluk Health Officer (in-charge) Dr S R Nagendra.

Alanahalli police have registered FIR based on the complaint from Nagendra's father Ramakrishna.

Ramakrishna has alleged that the CEO used to pressure him and also threaten to book him under the Disaster Management Act if he failed to achieve the target.

Nagendra, who was working at Kudlapura primary health care centre in the taluk, was given additional charge as taluk health officer.

Even after Nagendra had explained the DC, Tahsildar and the CEO about the shortage of staff, the CEO continued to pressure him amid Covid-19 pandemic.

Unable to bear the work pressure, Nagendra died by suicide by hanging self, Ramakrishna mentioned in the complaint.