First COVID-19 patient in Mysuru discharged

The first COVID-19 patient in Mysuru, designated as P20, was discharged from the hospital, following successful treatment for 18 days, on Tuesday.

The first case was confirmed in Mysuru on March 21. He is a man in his mid-30s, who had traveled from Dubai to Bengaluru via Goa. He had been to the KR Hospital as he was feeling ill on March 20 and got himself admitted.

A resident of Vivekananda Nagar in Mysuru, he has gone to his native place in Kollegal taluk of Chamarajanagar district.