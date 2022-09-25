First-ever opening of Mysuru Dasara by first citizen on September 26

President Draupadi Murmu is all set to inaugurate ‘Nada Habba Dasara 2022’ atop Chamundi Hill here on Monday.

The President will open the festivities during the auspicious ‘Vrischika Lagna’ between 9:45 am and 10:05 am, by showering flowers on the idol of goddess Chamundeshwari.

She will also offer prayers to the presiding deity. She will be accompanied by Governor Thaawar Chand Gehlot, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and other dignitaries.

The Chamundeshwari temple has been spruced up and decorated with colourful flowers for the occasion.

Heritage city Mysuru has geared up to host the Dasara festivities, with the district administration and the officials of various departments making elaborate arrangements for a grand 10-day festival. Various events have been organised as part of the ‘Nada Habba’.

This includes the popular horticultural flower show at Kuppanna Park, Ahara Mela, Dasara exhibition and most importantly, illumination covering 124 km of the city’s roads.

The Navaratri celebrations by the erstwhile royal family at the Mysuru palace will be marked by Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar conducting the ‘private durbar’ for nine days from Monday.

Jamboo Savari

The Vijayadashami Jamboo Savari procession is scheduled for October 5.

Bommai will launch the procession by performing puja to ‘Nandi Dhwaja,’ between 2:36 pm and 2:50 pm.

The Jamboo Savari will be flagged off between 5:07 pm and 5:18 pm.