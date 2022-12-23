Fix 10-lane expressway flaws, Sumalatha requests Gadkari

Mandya MP A Sumalatha has approached Minister for Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari seeking solutions for problems caused by the Mysuru-Bengaluru 10-lane expressway in her constituency.
She recently met Gadkari and told him how the unscientific design has inconvenienced public, sufferings of people due to the recent rains, National Highways Authority of India’s unscientific approach, technical faults and unscientific drains and service roads. “The farmers of Mandya district are facing problems due to lack of underpasses, entry and exit points,” she stressed.
“Concrete pipes have been laid instead of creating drains for free water flow for agriculture. Bridges have developed cracks,” she said, and requested the Minister to take steps immediately. Gadkari assured necessary action in this regard.
The MP appealed to convert the 75-km State Highway 85 passing through Nagamangala, KR Pet and KR Nagar into a national highway.
