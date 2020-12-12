Flight services from Mysuru to Mangaluru start

Sathish Kumar T R
Sathish Kumar T R, Mysuru
  • Dec 12 2020, 01:32 ist
  • updated: Dec 12 2020, 01:49 ist
MP Prathap Simha launches the first-ever flight from Mysuru to Mangaluru, at Mysuru Airport, Mandakalli, in Mysuru, on Friday.

The first-ever Mysuru-Mangaluru flight was inaugurated at Mysuru Airport, by MP Prathap Simha, in Mandadakalli, on the outskirts of the city, on Friday. Initially, the one-side fare is Rs 2,300.

It was a long-pending demand and on the first flight, 23 passengers travelled to Mangaluru, while 33 people flew down to Mysuru. The travel time would be just an hour between the two cities. The flight service would help people travelling between Mysuru and Mangaluru – both tourists and business travellers. Besides, it will also help residents of Mysuru, with roots in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts.

Alliance Air, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Air India, is operating the flights, four days a week - on Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Flight 91 532 will depart Mysuru at 11.15 am and reach Mangaluru at 12.15 pm. Flight 91 533 will depart Mangaluru at 12.40 pm and reach Mvsuru at 1.40 pm.

Airport Director R Manjunath said, the Alliance Air flight landing in Mysuru from Bengaluru flies to Kochi and back to Mysuru. Again, from Mysuru, it flies to Mangaluru and back and continues its onward journey to Bengaluru.

MLA G T Devegowda, Mayor Tasneem, FKCCI past president Sudhakar S Shetty and Mysuru Hotel Owners Association president C Narayana Gowda were present.

