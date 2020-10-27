Foot-in-mouth moment? Somashekar calls BSY a 'villain'

Foot-in-mouth moment? Somashekar calls CM B S Yediyurappa a 'villain'

T R Sathish Kumar
T R Sathish Kumar, DHNS, Mysuru,
  • Oct 27 2020, 15:19 ist
  • updated: Oct 27 2020, 15:19 ist
Cooperation Minister S T Somashekar. Credit: DH Photo

Karnataka's Cooperation Minister S T Somashekar on Tuesday had a foot-in-mouth moment as he accidentally called Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa a "villain" while addressing media persons. However, he quickly apologised for the slip of his tongue and said, “What I meant to say is that those who cause problems to the government are villains. I meant to say that 'the CM is a hero'."

His slip of the tongue was in response to a question by media persons. “Former CM Kumaraswamy says ex-CM Siddaramaiah is a villain. Siddaramaiah says he is not a villain, but a hero. Is Siddaramaiah a hero or a villain?” 

To this, he replied, “Neither of them is villain, Yediyurappa is the villain”.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

B S Yediyurappa
S T Somashekar
Karnataka

What's Brewing

Very few stories written about women: Tahira Kashyap

Very few stories written about women: Tahira Kashyap

What happens to a planet near a white dwarf

What happens to a planet near a white dwarf

Can fashion photography survive the Covid-19 pandemic?

Can fashion photography survive the Covid-19 pandemic?

No, mouthwash will not save you from the coronavirus

No, mouthwash will not save you from the coronavirus

Same-sex marriage: A Papal shock to the Church

Same-sex marriage: A Papal shock to the Church

Why running won’t ruin your knees

Why running won’t ruin your knees

DH Toon | Over-riding China the only way: RSS chief

DH Toon | Over-riding China the only way: RSS chief

The Lead: Saif Baidya on his film 'Noise of Silence'

The Lead: Saif Baidya on his film 'Noise of Silence'

 