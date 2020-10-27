Foot-in-mouth moment? Somashekar calls CM B S Yediyurappa a 'villain'

Karnataka's Cooperation Minister S T Somashekar on Tuesday had a foot-in-mouth moment as he accidentally called Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa a "villain" while addressing media persons. However, he quickly apologised for the slip of his tongue and said, “What I meant to say is that those who cause problems to the government are villains. I meant to say that 'the CM is a hero'."

His slip of the tongue was in response to a question by media persons. “Former CM Kumaraswamy says ex-CM Siddaramaiah is a villain. Siddaramaiah says he is not a villain, but a hero. Is Siddaramaiah a hero or a villain?”

To this, he replied, “Neither of them is villain, Yediyurappa is the villain”.