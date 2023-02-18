Forest guard injured in forest fire in Sakleshpur taluk dies at hospital in Bengaluru

Forest guard Sundaresh who was injured in a forest fire near Kaadumane in Manibhikthi reserve forest in the western ghats in Sakleshpur taluk of Hassan district died at a private hospital in Bengaluru on Saturday.

Four people including Sundaresh, DRFO (Deputy Range Forest Officer) Manjunath, watchers Thungesh and Mahesh suffered burn injuries when they had been to extinguish the fire near Kaadumane on Thursday afternoon.

With no road connectivity, Sundresh and Manjunath who had suffered 80 per cent burn injuries were rushed to Sakleshpur Government hospital in an Adde (cloth tied to a wooden log).

After first aid at Government hospitals in Sakleshpur and Hassan, they were shifted to St John's hospital in Bengaluru in zero traffic. But Sundaresh died after treatment failed and Manjunath is said to be critical.

Sundaresh will be cremated followed by State honour at his native Theerthalli in Shivamogga district. He is survived by his parents, wife, and daughter.

Personnel of the forest department offered tributes to him by keeping his photo near the office of the forest department in Sakleshpur.