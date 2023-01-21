Forest squad raids actor Darshan's farmhouse, slaps case for housing bar-headed geese

Forest mobile squad of Mysuru raided the farmhouse of sandal actor Darshan near Kempaiahnahundi of T Narasipura taluk in Mysuru district on Saturday night. They have booked cases against him, his wife and the manager of the farm for housing four 'bar-headed geese' at his farm.

DCF B Bhaskar, who is in charge of the investigation, told DH that a case has been filed against Darshan since he was seen in a video along with those birds which has gone viral on social media, his wife Vijayalakshmi and the manager of the farm. They have booked a case under Sections 9, 39 and 51 of the Wild Life Protection Act 1972 and Wild Life (Protection) Amendment Act 2022. If proven guilty, they can be imprisoned for a period of up to three years.

Bhaskar said that other animals imported from foreign countries can be kept if the person has the ownership certificate. Darshan has been asked to produce this certificate.

He also added that the birds were produced before the magistrate and based on directions, they will be released into the forest.

Followed by the directions of Additional Chief Conservator of Forest, Vijay Ranjan and Chief Conservator of Forest, M Malathi Priya, the Forest Mobile squad of Mysuru have taken up the operation.