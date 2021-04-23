Free oxygen cylinders for Covid patients in Mysuru

A Mysuru-based organisation is distributing free oxygen cylinders to needy Covid-19 patients.

In the wake of the second wave of Covid, the availability of oxygen cylinders is a major challenge. Many hospitals are finding it difficult to provide oxygen to the patients.

“To help Covid patients, battling low oxygen saturation levels and respiratory infections, United Vision Welfare and Charitable Trust, NR Mohalla, Mysuru, is providing free oxygen cylinders. A group of 13 friends started this initiative and have already provided oxygen cylinders to around 98 patients, last year,” said Mohamed Asadulla, one of the members.

“The trust commenced the free service again, from Friday. A person in need of a cylinder should deposit Rs 5,000 as surety, which is refundable. The trust supplies free oxygen cylinders till the patient recovers, Those in need of oxygen cylinders can contact: 79759 89229 or 98453 91775,” said Mohamed Asadulla.

The other members of the trust are: Anees Mahmood Khan Ghori, Noor Ahmed Khan, M Rafeeq Khan Ghori, Gulnar Parveen, Abdul Majid Khan, Mohammed Usman, Syed Shah Ahmed Nadeem, Shabeena Jabeen, Syed Siddiq Ahmed, Mohammed Shameer, Mohammed Ameen, and H A Ibrath.